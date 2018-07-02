77-Year-Old Falls to Death From Balcony

By: The Associated Press

FENTON (AP) - A 77-year-old woman is dead after falling from the third floor of a suburban St. Louis retirement home.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon at Lakeview Park Independent Senior Living community near Fenton. Authorities told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Shirley Neumann apparently lost her balance and fell from a third-floor balcony.

A spokesman for the company that operates Lakeview says in a statement that the company is working with authorities to determine how the woman fell.