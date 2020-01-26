7th annual ROC trail run in Columbia

COLUMBIA- More than 100 people showed up for the 7th annual ROC 7K Trail run at Cosmo Park Saturday morning.

This year, participants ran on the Rhett's Run Trail. It's a single track course originally designed for mountain biking, according to Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Organizers offered racers a healthy breakfast after the race and the chance to warm up next to a fire.

One participant, Stacey Kulik, said the snow made the event more fun. The race was sold out with 150 participants.