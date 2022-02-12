COLUMBIA — It's a tradition that Mizzou fans have grown to love over the last six years.
"People have just latched on to it. It’s kind of become a celebration now for our family and Rhyan and everybody that kind of supported her from day one," Jen Loos, co-founder of the Rally for Rhyan foundation, said.
But, something's different about the seventh Rally for Rhyan game.
This is the first year that the Rally for Rhyan game is raising funds for a cause other than pediatric cancer research. Rhyan Loos' father, Brad, announced that half of the proceeds will be donated to MU Health Care to fund the construction of its new Children's Hospital. That means MU Health Care will be receiving $26,000 from Rally for Rhyan.
Excited to announce that we will be donating half of all the money raised tomorrow night at the #RallyforRhyan game to help fund the new @muhealth Childrens Hospital! Thrilled to be able to give back to a place that has given us so much! #RallyforRhyan pic.twitter.com/HWfgvpI2aW— Brad Loos (@BradLoos_MIZ) February 11, 2022
Fundraising efforts took place throughout the game and through an online auction hosted on the MU Athletics website, which closed at 8:30 p.m. Those interested can donate by texting "R4R" to 83200, going to the Venmo @RallyforRhyan, or by visiting the Rally for Rhyan website.
Rally for Rhyan began in 2016, a few months after doctors diagnosed a five-year-old Rhyan with stage IV neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma, which affects the adrenal gland, makes up about six percent of all childhood cancer cases in the United States.
Rhyan experienced 11 rounds of high-dose chemotherapy, a stem cell harvest, 35 rounds of radiation, an abdominal surgery to remove her tumor with the loss of an adrenal gland as well as 9 lymph nodes, 12 rounds of immunotherapy and a craniotomy to remove her brain relapse tumor, surfacing a year after her original diagnosis. She's been cancer-free since December 2016.
"Leading up to the scans every year, no matter how confident you are that things are going well, you know, you always get those butterflies in your stomach," Brad told KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet. "But this last one was especially special. We got an email after the fact, after we received the clear scans email, saying they no longer needed her to scan, basically saying that they feel confident enough that there's no cancer in her body and that we get to move forward now with the realization that we're cancer-free, for sure."
The Rally for Rhyan Foundation has raised over $500,000 since its inception in 2016, over $350,000 of which came from Rally for Rhyan games at Mizzou Arena.
That money has primarily supported two separate research ventures within pediatric cancer. One is under Dr. Shakeel Modak at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where Rhyan received treatment during her battle with neuroblastoma. Dr. Modak, Chief of the Neuroblastoma Service at MSK, and his team are in the midst of a Phase I/II trial which investigates the use of a bispecific humanized antibody, Hu3F8, to treat neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma and other solid tumors that exhibit a protein called GD2.
“We had a great relationship with the doctors there," Brad said. "We obviously have full faith in them, we trusted our daughter to them. And so, a couple of trials that they were doing really interested us, and so just by knowing them and understanding what they were trying to accomplish, that led us to try and help them.”
The other is run by Dr. Yael Mossé and her team at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The Kansas City Board of Doctors connected the Loos family to Dr. Mossé's pioneering research, which led to the discovery of a treatment that neutralizes a cancer-causing gene known as anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK).
The drug known as crizotinib is used to treat a subset of high-risk neuroblastoma patients affected by the ALK gene, but Dr. Mossé is now working to find a treatment for patients whose neuroblastoma is caused by the N-myc proto-oncogene protein (MYCN) gene alteration. She is currently testing a drug called lorlatinib, which initializes an immune response in tumors, but the Phase I data also shows resistance to the drug in affected patients.
"The MYCN family of oncogenic proteins has to date been considered undruggable because they are intrinsically disordered,” Dr. Mossé said in a September 2021 interview with Conquer Cancer. “Structured regions amenable to direct therapeutic inhibition have yet to be identified. We have put together a team of world experts to solve this problem.
"Eventually, we intend to discover and develop drugs that will directly degrade the MYCN protein in some of the most important pediatric cancers, including neuroblastoma, medulloblastoma, and rhabdoid tumors.”
Cancer immunotherapy is at the forefront of the research efforts at the newly constructed NextGen Precision Health Institute. The new Children's Hospital, which is set to be open by the summer of 2024, will be located across the street from the NextGen facility.
"If everything goes right, this facility will be teaming with researchers, both faculty staff and students, who are singularly focused on developing the next revolutionary steps to treat diseases using a very precise approach," Mun Choi, UM System president, said to KOMU 8's "Push for Precision" team last October.
The relocation of the Children's Hospital is apart of MU Health Care's "Reimagining the Future of Health Care" initiative, which hopes to integrate its children's and women's services into the main University Hospital campus.
“When Rhyan was first diagnosed, she started here in town at Women’s and Children’s and did a good part of her first chemo rounds inpatient," Jen said. "So Women’s and Children’s Hospital, even though we transferred care to Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, we started off here, and it was so beneficial for our family and for Rhyan, really, to just keep all of us intact, at home, not traveling for that first six months. And Women’s and Children’s Hospital is such a good hospital here in mid-Missouri. So many people and kids, it’s a blessing to so many people, so it’s really good to be able to be a part of the new hospital and to see what that’s going to be like.”
But for the Loos family, they're just grateful for the community that's built up what they started.
"It's even hard to put into words," Jen said, "because we were only here in town for about, maybe 18 months, 16 months before Rhyan got diagnosed. So we didn't have a lot of roots yet. We didn't have a lot of good friends, we were just trying to get our feet wet. But everyone just jumped in and loved on us like we had been here for 20 years. And the relationships that started then have just built and grown, and it's just cool to see all the people who love on Rhyan and our family."