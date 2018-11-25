7th St. Louis church property set on fire in 2 weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say another church property has been set on fire in the St. Louis area, the seventh such blaze in two weeks.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says someone used an accelerant early Thursday to ignite the doors of the rectory at the downtown Shrine of St. Joseph Church.

Authorities say the church was unoccupied and that no one was injured in the blaze.

Dotson has said the churches damaged during the suspicious fires since Oct. 8 vary denominationally and until early Thursday were within a few miles of each other and in largely black neighborhoods.

The latest blaze involved a church outside the radius of the previous fires, and local media outlets say Shrine of St. Joseph Church's congregation is largely white.

Federal investigators are assisting in the probe.