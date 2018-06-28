8 people in custody after Rock Bridge High School fight

COLUMBIA - Officers took eight people into custody after a fight broke out at Rock Bridge High School Friday morning, Columbia Police Department said.

Police said the school resource officer witnessed several people fighting in front of the school around 11 a.m. The SRO then deployed her pepper spray after eight individuals disobeyed her orders to stop.

Five juveniles were taken into custody and three adults were arrested for misdemeanor peace disturbance. CPD identified the adults as 18-year-old Alon Powell, 18-year-old Alyssa Hoban and 36-year-old Angela Grant.

Officers said Grant was in the school's parking lot with two juveniles when she and Powell got into a verbal argument that later turned into a physical altercation. Investigators said Hoban and five juveniles later became involved in the fight, police said.

Two juveniles were examined by the school nurse but requested no further medical attention. One adult was evaluated by medical personnel before being transported to Boone County Jail.