8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Stab Wounds

By: The Associated Press

WARRENTON (AP) - An 8-year-old eastern Missouri boy has died from injuries suffered in a stabbing during a domestic dispute.

Warren County authorities say Mason Vandiver died about 1 a.m. Tuesday at Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center in St. Louis. He had been on life-support since the attack Friday night at a home near Jonesburg.

Mason's mother, 29-year-old Lexy Vandiver, died in the stabbing, along with her co-worker who was visiting the home, 22-year-old Tara Lynn Fifer of Montgomery City.

Murder charges were filed Saturday against 23-year-old Shawn Kavanagh of Bellflower. His estranged wife, 27-year-old Jessica Kavanagh, also was stabbed and remains hospitalized. Authorities say she is expected to recover.