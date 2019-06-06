8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline

MEXICO - An 8-year-old boy is okay after police said he started a fire that caused significant damage to a shed Tuesday evening.

When the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the home on Emmons Street, the shed was burning, with flames stretching above the roof.

MPSD said the boy started the fire by playing with a lighter and gasoline. He got minor injuries while trying to escape, but didn't have to go to a hospital. No one else was injured from the fire.