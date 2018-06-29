8-Year-Old Helps Reunite Siblings After 65 Years

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - An enterprising 8-year-old is being credited with reuniting a St. Louis County woman and her brother - 65 years after they were separated.

KSDK-TV reports that 70-year-old Betty Billadeau and her younger brother, Clifford Boyson, were placed in separate foster homes as young children in Chicago. They reunited for the first time Tuesday night via online video.

Boyson, who lives in Davenport, Iowa, had been searching for his sister for nearly six decades. He asked an 8-year-old neighbor, Eddie Hanzlin, to look online for Billadeau. Within a week, the child found her on Facebook by using her maiden name.

Brother and sister hope to soon have a face-to-face reunion. She plans to drive to Davenport on Saturday.