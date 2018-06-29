8 Year Old Injured in Jefferson City Vehicle Accident

JEFFERSON CITY - An 8 year old child is injured Monday evening after a Mokane man struck the child with his vehicle on the 900 block of West McCarty Street.

The driver was driving westbound on W. McCarty Street as the child ran across the road in front of the truck coming from the North side of the street.

The child suffered moderate/severe injuries and was taken to Capital Region Hospital by ambulance. The driver of the truck was not injured.