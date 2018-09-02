80 Kansas City Buildings to Use Solar Equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City is making an aggressive push into the use of solar power. Officials have signed a deal to install equipment on 80 city buildings to increase the city's use of solar power.

The Kansas City Star reports the project will include installing solar equipment on all of the city's police and fire departments and most of its community centers. Brightergy, a solar installer, and Kansas City Power & Light will team up on the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

City officials say the solar units will supply 2.5 percent of each building's power demands. The city estimates the project will save $40,000 in the first year, with annual savings increasing in the future.