$80 million settlement reached in Missouri asbestos case

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An $80 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit over removal of asbestos during renovation of the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports $25 million will go toward attorney's fees and the cost of the litigation. The rest of the money will go to a medical monitoring fund to cover the costs of diagnostic tests for people exposed to the asbestos 30 years ago.

The case was scheduled to go to trial this week. Instead an agreement was reached between Jackson County and Kansas City-based U.S. Engineering, which removed the asbestos from 1983 to 1985. A judge is expected to finalize the agreement in late December.

About 7,500 people could be eligible for the medical screenings.