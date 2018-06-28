80 Percent 1st-Day Attendance in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis school officials said the first-day attendance rate was 80 percent.



Classes resumed for the 2011-2012 school year on Monday with nearly 18,400 students in attendance. Kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment this year is 23,072.



The district also had 80-percent first-day attendance in the last school year.