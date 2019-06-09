81st National Doughnut Day offers reminder of sweet treat's history

COLUMBIA - Friday marks a national holiday with a rich history and even richer flavors.

National Doughnut Day was first started 81 mouthwatering years ago by the Salvation Army. It was a way to celebrate women who prepared and served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Those women were called "Doughnut Dollies," according to the Smithsonian.

What we now know as doughnuts were first called “olykoeks,” which means oily cakes in Dutch, the Smithsonian says.

After the “oily cakes” come out of a sizzling hot oil bath, the fun begins.

Plain donuts can become almost any flavor or combination imaginable, from cinnamon sugar to cherry creme with chocolate.

It only takes a couple of simple ingredients to make a doughnut: Flour, water, sugar, salt, yeast and potato flakes make up the list used at Columbia’s Harold’s Doughnuts stores.

“We’re always experimenting with new flavors and things in the kitchen,” Harold's baker Pierce Scribner said. “We come up with new stuff all the time.”

He said the store sells a lot of the glazed variety. Glaze is made out of cream, milk, buttermilk and powdered sugar.

It’s quite a long process from unformed dough to delicious treat, but doughnut fants think it’s worth it when they take the first bite.

"You can tell they're using real ingredients," said Christine Kelly, a local doughnut enthusiast. "They're made fresh every morning."