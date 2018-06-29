82-Year-Old Missouri Woman Reported Missing

LINN COUNTY - The Linn County Sheriff's Department is searching for an 82-year-old woman that was reported missing on Nov. 18.

Wanda Boxley, 82, of Linneus, Mo. has been missing since Nov. 16. The department said the last time anyone spotted Boxley she was at a convenience store near Brookfield, Mo. around 2 p.m.

There are no updates on the whereabouts of Boxley. If you have any information please call the Linn County Sheriff Department at (660)895-5312.