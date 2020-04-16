83-Year-Old Nun Robbed in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 83-year-old St. Louis nun has been robbed on her way to church early Thursday morning.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim was accosted by a man with a screwdriver about 4:30 a.m. while headed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Bevo Mill.
The robber ran away after taking wallet and tote bag from the nun, who was not injured. Police say he fled in a light-colored sport utility vehicle driven by another man.
The Rev. John A. Keenoy, said the nun volunteers at the church twice a week as a cook.
More News
Grid
List
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — Smithfield Foods will temporarily close its meat processing plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin and Martin City, Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One suspect is dead and one Jefferson City police officer was shot and then admitted to the... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More Americans are turning to anti-anxiety medications as the coronavirus crisis has upended everyday life. Prescriptions for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering forgivable loans to small businesses struggling due to COVID-19. The city's... More >>
in
MOBERLY - An anonymous man handed out money through out Moberly on Wednesday afternoon. Karma Smith, who is on... More >>
in
BRANSON — Silver Dollar City has announced it is preparing to lay off 257 workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Alcohol and Tobacco Control lifted the restriction on selling to-go alcoholic drinks Tuesday night. But... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a Columbia event planner about the challenges to holding events and weddings during the... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA, MO - On Wednesday morning, Burgers' Smokehouse closed their California, Mo. location after two more employees tested positive for... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - United Way of Central Missouri introduced a new helpline for people in Jefferson City and Cole County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Doctors are seeing a major uptick in virtual visits for routine care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts... More >>
in
CNN - More than 90% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November... More >>
in
NASHVILLE, TN ( WSMV ) -- Having to stay inside to stop the spread of Coronavirus can take its toll... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The first Alternate Care Site in Missouri opened on Wednesday at a converted hotel in Florissant, MO.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Missouri will receive millions to help with the impact of COVID-19... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too. ... More >>
in