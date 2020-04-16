83-Year-Old Nun Robbed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 83-year-old St. Louis nun has been robbed on her way to church early Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim was accosted by a man with a screwdriver about 4:30 a.m. while headed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Bevo Mill.

The robber ran away after taking wallet and tote bag from the nun, who was not injured. Police say he fled in a light-colored sport utility vehicle driven by another man.

The Rev. John A. Keenoy, said the nun volunteers at the church twice a week as a cook.