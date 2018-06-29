88-Year-Old Man Charged With Child Molestation, Statutory Rape

MACON- An 88-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after being charged with child molestation and statutory rape.

Bernard B. Davolt was indicted in May by the Grand Jury, following an investigation by the Macon County Sheriff's Office. Davolt is charged with two counts of first degree child molestation and two counts of first degree statutory rape -- sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.

Davolt is currently being held at Macon County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. His initial court appearance will be July 11 before Circuit Judge Frederick Tucker.