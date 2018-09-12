9,000 Claims Already Filed for Cars Lost in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Many Joplin residents are trying to figure out how to recover from the devastating tornado with no means of transportation. City officials estimate that about 18,000 vehicles were damaged or lost during the May 22 tornado. The Springfield News-Leader reports Wednesday that insurance claims have already been filed for 9,000 vehicles.

City manager Mark Rohr says some people are using the city's trolley system, which has been expanded and is free during the recovery. Others are driving rental cars paid through insurance.

James Cain of Comer's Wrecker says his company towed 160 vehicles last week, compared with about 55 in a normal week. He says he's towed about 40 cars for free for some customers. But Attorney General Chris Koster has received complaints of price gouging by some towing companies.