9 arrested in Miller County after month-long drug investigation

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday it and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force arrested nine people after a month-long drug investigation.

The drug task force arrested 35-year-old Frank Schulte (pictured top left) on Sept. 10 for having suspected heroin. He faces charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-six-year-old Chelsea Dillon (pictured top middle) was arrested on Oct. 7 for having suspected methamphetamine. She faces charges for possession of a controlled substance. A Miller County Sheriff’s employee said Dillon was at the Miller County Jail Tuesday.

Forty-two-year-old Heather Reese (pictured top right) and 48-year-old Pamela Waller (pictured middle left) were both arrested Oct. 7 for having suspected methamphetamine packaged to sell. The women face charges on distribution of a controlled substance. They were both in the Miller County Jail Tuesday on a $50,000 bond each.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brian Stogsdill (pictured middle) was arrested Oct. 7 during an investigation. The Miller County Sheriff’s Department had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was in the Miller County Jail Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Nathaniel Kehr (pictured middle right) and 24-year-old Morgan Horton (pictured bottom left) were arrested Oct. 10 for warrants while Miller County deputies and mid-Missouri Drug Task Force officers investigated a home. Kehr was in the Miller County Jail Tuesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Heather Williams (pictured bottom middle) was arrested Oct. 7 for having what authorities thought was methamphetamine. She was on supervised probation for first-degree child endangerment when she was arrested. She faces charges for possession of a controlled substance.

Fifty-five-year-old Dolar Robinett (pictured bottom right) was arrested Oct. 7 for having what authorities believed was methamphetamine packaged to be sold. He faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to fix the misspelling of the word "heroin."]