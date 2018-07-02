9-year-old Boy Critically Hurt in St. Louis Shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 9-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Goodfellow Boulevard. Relatives drove the child to the hospital.

Relatives told police the boy was inside an SUV before 3:30 a.m. when someone fired a shot from another vehicle. No suspects have been arrested.