9-year-old boy drowns in river in southeast Missouri
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a river in southeast Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy began to struggle Thursday while attempting to swim to an island in the Black River, near Hendrickson Park in Butler County.
The patrol said the boy then went under and didn’t resurface.
The boy was from the town of Naylor, but the patrol didn’t immediately release his name.
