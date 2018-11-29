9-year-old boy nearly drowns in St. Louis hotel pool
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy is hospitalized after nearly drowning at a St. Louis hotel.
Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said the boy was attending a pool party with family Sunday night when he was pulled from the water. KSDK-TV reports that he was unconscious and needed CPR being taken from the scene in an ambulance.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - United Way is hosting a day of fundraising and donating on Thursday. Heart of Missouri United Way... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's Housing Programs Division is inviting the public to the "Fostering Inclusive and Equitable Neighborhoods"... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members met Wednesday to discuss a plan to reduce... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bird riders can still find scooters scattered around Columbia, but not if the company violates its city agreement... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex on fire at 212/214 East 6th St. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With growing pressure for physical perfection from social media on the rise, MU announced a new center dedicated... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots being heard near the 5700 block of Limoges Drive just outside of Columbia city... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - Multiple agencies are looking for a man out on bond, who escaped his GPS tracker. Tom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A tighter supply of Christmas trees could lead Missourians to pay more and travel farther for a tree... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Planning for the Heartland Port Authority moved forward during the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is asking the public to be part of a discussion to join... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A jury trial began Wednesday for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder, domestic assault and armed... More >>
in
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Every Friday evening for three fall seasons, Denise Boyce stood outside Southern Boone High School’s football stadium with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
in