9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Missing Girl URGENT,0056Missing 9-year-old southwest Missouri girl found dead OZARK, Mo. (AP) -- A law enforcement officer says a 9-year-old southwest Missouri girl missing for a week has been found dead. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official said the body was found in a sinkhole on private land in eastern McDonald County, about 10 miles from the girl's hometown of Stella. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-11-09-07 0911CST