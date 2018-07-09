9-year-old wrecks, killing 14-year-old; adult charged

By: The Associated Press

OXLY (AP) - A Missouri man is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly allowing a 9-year-old to drive a car that crashed, killing a 14-year-old passenger.

KFVS-TV reports that charges were filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Mitchell Morris of O'Fallon, Missouri.

The accident happened Sunday near the southeast Missouri town of Oxly. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 9-year-old was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition when it hit an embankment and overturned.

A passenger, 14-year-old Damian Winters of Oxly, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morris was treated at a hospital for moderate injuries. The 9-year-old had no significant injuries.

The patrol did not say if Morris and the boys were related. Morris does not have a listed attorney.