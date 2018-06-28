90 Animals Taken From Taney County Facility

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - About 90 animals were removed from a southwest Missouri unlicensed facility that was operating as an animal rescue.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that the animals were removed Wednesday from a facility near Branson in Taney County because of inadequate housing, unsanitary conditions and lack of food.

The animals included 40 dogs, along with birds, cats, rabbits, ferrets and chinchillas.

The animals will be placed with licensed shelters and rescues in Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri took the animals to St. Louis Wednesday.

The agriculture department says that since January 2009, it has helped remove more than 5,400 dogs from substandard conditions.