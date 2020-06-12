90-year-old man accidentally reverses into Jefferson City intersection

JEFFERSON CITY - A 90-year-old man accidentally reversed through an intersection on Missouri Boulevard and sustained minor injuries.

Around 9:50 a.m. the Jefferson City Police Department responded to the single vehicle crash, according to a news release.

Emmett Hood, 90, was in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts facing eastbound when he intended to apply the brakes but accidentally pushed the accelerator.

His car reversed out of the parking lot driving over a raised concrete curb. He drove into the westbound lanes of Missouri Boulevard, according to the release.

Hood continued to reverse over both lanes where he struck a concrete retaining wall with the rear of his vehicle on the South side of the roadway.

His car overturned after hitting the wall and flipped upside down.

Hood was transported by EMS to an area hospital for his minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt and is considered to be in stable condition.