91 Charged in Medicare Fraud Crackdown

WASHINGTON - A nationwide law enforcement crackdown has resulted in charges against 91 people -- including doctors and other medical professionals -- for allegedly participating in Medicare fraud schemes involving $295 million in false billing.

Attorney General Eric Holder and Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius say charges were filed in Miami; Houston; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; Baton Rouge, La.; and several other cities.

The attorney general said that those arrested are jeopardizing the integrity of the nation's health care system. Sebelius called the law enforcement initiative a powerful warning to those who would try to defraud taxpayers and Medicare beneficiaries.