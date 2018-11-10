91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida
FLORIDA - 91-year-old Mary Kennedy is battered, bruised but not broken. She's now recovering after being attacked and robbed in a Walmart parking lot in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Her left arm is completely black and blue, and she's fighting through the pain after fracturing her pelvis and tailbone.
"He body-slammed me down to the concrete and that was it, that was all I knew, I couldn't get up," Kennedy said.
"I lunged at him and tried to get my pocketbook back and he pulled it through my fingers," she said.
