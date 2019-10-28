911 service disrupted in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A cut CenturyLink fiber caused a potential 911 service disruption Monday, according to Boone County Joint Communications.

The county might not be able to receive 911 calls, according to a news release. The county said 69,894 customers were impacted.

Technicians were sent to investigate and there was not an estimated repair time, the release said.

CenturyLink said it was aware of reports of a fiber being cut. It said a technical team was investigating.

We are aware of reports of a fiber cut impacting some customers in Kansas and Missouri. Our technical team is investigating. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — CenturyLinkHelp Team (@CenturyLinkHelp) October 28, 2019

Joint Communications said anyone with an emergency who cannot get through to 911 should go to the nearest fire station, police department or hospital.

The Jefferson City School District said it was experiencing a power outage for most of its buildings due to the fiber being cut.

Additionally, Jefferson City police said a telephone outage was impacting its non-emergency telephone lines.