Mill Creek Elementary - Mrs. Bennett - 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
More News
Grid
List
HALLSVILLE -A mobile home and a recreational vehicle were completely burned after the homeowner used a blowtorch to thaw his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a crash involving a plow truck and a pedestrian on East Broadway Sunday afternoon.... More >>
in
(CNN) - The Senate likely now has enough votes to pass a measure blocking President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia activists are joining a global coalition working to provide homeless people with items they need to stay... More >>
in
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket parts of the United States on Sunday, with more than 80... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A pipeline fire occurred just north of Mexico Sunday morning. At approximately 4:17 a.m. the Mexico... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kingdom City teen is facing charges for a February jail disturbance that left a corrections officer... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Jefferson City man was arrested on suspicion of giving pornography to a minor after a two-month-long... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than 400 pre-applications from potential marijuana growers and sellers have already been filed with the... More >>
in
DALLAS COUNTY - A Jefferson City woman died after a Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Plow crews are preparing to fight snowfall Saturday night as experts are warning against traveling. In... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - C2 Church changed Sunday services to Saturday to make accommodations for incoming snow. C2 Church's pastor, Jeremy... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Cubs Scouts from across mid-Missouri came to Blair Oaks Middle School on Saturday for the Five Rivers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An event at Stephens College gave high school dancers a look at collegiate life. The second annual... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – They might have had to put on a couple of extra layers, but the frigid temperatures did not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Homemade artifacts, sweet treats, and books and more were for sale Saturday morning during the Battle High Booster's... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested two people in connection with selling a controlled substance including methamphetamine.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Randolph County Sheriff's Office vehicle was destroyed after catching fire on Highway 63 Friday. The... More >>
in