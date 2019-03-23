Southern Boone Elementary School - Ms. Anderson - 5th Grade

By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fear
Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds (31,297 kilograms) of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT March 23, 2019 in News

Parkland school shooting survivor dies by suicide
Parkland school shooting survivor dies by suicide
(CNN) — Sydney Aiello, who survived the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, has died from... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 4:45:00 PM CDT March 23, 2019 in News

Missing elderly Boone County man found
Missing elderly Boone County man found
COLUMBIA — Boone County officials have found an elderly man who went missing in Columbia, Saturday. Officials said they ended... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:56:00 PM CDT March 23, 2019 in News

Community gathers to raise funds for Branding Iron Restaurant owners
Community gathers to raise funds for Branding Iron Restaurant owners
SUNRISE BEACH - The smell of fresh barbecue filled the air at the Bear Bottom Resort this afternoon. The community... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:20:00 PM CDT March 23, 2019 in News

Crews respond to fire at Cliffside Manor Apartments
Crews respond to fire at Cliffside Manor Apartments
COLUMBIA - A fire broke out at the intersection of Broadway and Old Highway 63 South. The fire was... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:00:03 PM CDT March 23, 2019 in News

Bowling Green High School student dies in crash
Bowling Green High School student dies in crash
BOWLING GREEN — A student at Bowling Green High School died Friday after a car crash according to the... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 2:55:12 PM CDT March 23, 2019 in News

Audrain County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man
Audrain County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on outstanding felony charges. In... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 Saturday, March 23, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT March 23, 2019 in News

Councilman: Violent crimes bring attention to need for community policing
Councilman: Violent crimes bring attention to need for community policing
COLUMBIA - Columbia city leaders met in a closed meeting on Friday to propose ways to build relationships between the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Mueller concludes Russia probe, delivers report to AG Barr
Mueller concludes Russia probe, delivers report to AG Barr
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 4:23:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 3:25:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Discrimination lawsuits against CPS, former administrator dismissed
Discrimination lawsuits against CPS, former administrator dismissed
COLUMBIA - Two lawsuits for discrimination, filed against Columbia Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent, were dismissed Thursday. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Columbia police investigate shots fired on Elleta Boulevard
Columbia police investigate shots fired on Elleta Boulevard
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired in the 1000 block of Elleta Blvd. An officer on scene said... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Parts of St. Joseph under mandatory evacuation
Parts of St. Joseph under mandatory evacuation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — More towns are evacuating as the flooded Missouri River seeps over and through busted levees.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 12:38:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Saline County inmate dies at jail
Saline County inmate dies at jail
SALINE COUNTY - A Glasgow woman in jail for a probation violation died Thursday, according to a news release. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 11:59:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students will have school on the day after Memorial Day, a reversal from the previously... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 11:42:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of starting a fire at Planned Parenthood on new charges.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 10:11:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB facility started in the building's exhaust system, according to a news... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 9:27:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
(CNN) - Farmers in parts of Nebraska and Iowa had precious little time to move themselves from the floodwaters that... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 5:37:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News
