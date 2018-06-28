A 10-year cancer survivor encourages people to celebrate life

COLUMBIA - A group of cancer survivors and their caregivers gathered at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center to celebrate victory on Thursday afternoon.

It's part of the Ellis Fischel's annual celebration for the National Cancer Survivor Month in June.

Angela Winterbower, one of the event organizers, said she is a 10-year cancer survivor.

"Any milestone you can celebrate, whether it's one week of cancer freedom, or months or years or decades of cancer freedom, it's a very big deal. So we wanna acknowledge that and celebrate our cancer survivors in their victories," Winterbower said.

She said the reception also acknowledges the contributions of the caregivers.

Winterbower said she was diagnosed with bladder cancer 10 years ago, and received treatment at University Hospital.

"The experience changed me, and I just wanna to be able to give back and help care for those who are going through that experiences as well," Winterbower said.

She said the diagnosis helped her re-prioritize her life, and she's willing to share her experience with others in the same situation.

"There's hope and there's life after cancer," she said. "I'm a testimonial example of that."

She said anyone who is facing or has faced cancer is welcome to join in the celebration.

About 200 people showed up at the event last year, Winterbower said.

Thursday's event is scheduled for 2- 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.