A big fifth inning propels No. 20 Missouri past Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The No. 20 Missouri Tigers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers for the second game in a row and combined to score 18 runs in the two games.

Zach Lavy knocked in another RBI and a triple after going 2-3 in game two while Case Munson and Jack Klages hit back-to-back home runs to help Missouri to a 10-1 victory.

With the win, Missouri moves to 24-12 and 10-5 in the SEC.

On the mound for the Tigers, Peter Fairbanks set a season high and personal high in strikeouts. Fairbanks finished with 11 strikeouts in seven innings on the mound for Mizzou while only allowing one run on five hits. Fairbanks is now 4-3 on the season.

Early in the game, Missouri wasted little time to get on the board. In the second inning, Josh Lester lined a double to right field before later rounding the bases thanks an RBI by Lavy giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead after the top of the second inning.

Tennessee answered back in its next time at bat first with a single by Jared Pruett to center field. Pruett later advanced to third thanks to a base hit by Chris Hall and a wild pitch by Fairbanks. Pruett then scored on a single up the middle by Brodie Leftridge to tie the game at one after the first two frames.

That one run would be the only run allowed by Fairbanks as he then pitched five straight scoreless innings.

Lavy added to his hot streak with his second hit of the game with a triple to start off the fifth inning. Jake Ivory later grounded out, but Lavy scored on the play giving Missouri its second lead of the game.

Later in the inning, Munson hit his third home run of the season to give Missouri a 3-1 lead. But the Tigers were not done in the fifth inning as Klages hit his first career home run and a back-to-back home run to make it 4-1 Tigers.

The hits kept coming for Missouri as Brett Peel hit a triple and later scored to make it 5-1. After Peel scored, Drake Owenby's day was over as he allowed five runs in just 4.1 innings on the mound.

The Tigers have now combined for 11 runs in the fifth inning over the past two games against the Volunteers.

Missouri added another run in the seventh inning to make it 6-1 as Peel scored on an error from Derek Lance on a throw from third base.

The Tigers added four more runs later in the game as Fairbanks, Austin Tribby and Lake Dabney would have plenty of run support to earn the victory.

Missouri will head back to the diamond for a game against Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday, Apr. 14 at 4:05 p.m. CT.