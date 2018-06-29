A bike ride through MKT Trail highlights stormwater improvements

COLUMBIA - GetAbout Columbia and the Public Works Stormwater Utility Education Program held a bike ride Sunday to showcase the improvements made to various watersheds throughout Columbia.

The ride started at Flat Branch Park which is the watershed for downtown Columbia.

A watershed is the lowest part of an area where all the stormwater flows into, according Stormwater Utility Educator Michael Heimos. Flat Branch Park's water then flows into Hinkson Creek which is the largest watershed in Columbia city limits.

The bike ride also stopped at Hinkson Creek.

"This is an opportunity for us to take local residents along the MKT Trail, learn a little bit about wildlife, some of the things that are part of the ecosystem," Heimos said, "Then we can also highlight some of the improvements we've made in our local waterways."

Another stop on the bike ride was the Forum Nature Area which installed a level spreader system that takes stormwater running off Forum Boulevard and helps better infiltrate it into the ground.

Heimos said these projects started in 1992 but in the last ten years improvements have become more frequent.