A Blast from the Past

Marquis had allowed seven home runs, and 20 earned runs in his last two starts. Marquis commanded the mound for seven innings, throwing 112 pitches in the 95-degree heat on Sunday.

David DeJesus put one on the board for the Royals in the first inning. The Cards answered back when Albert Pujols blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third. After Scott Rolen and Jim Edmonds homered in the fifth, the Cards led the Royals 8-1.

Kansas City scored 6 runs by the top of the ninth and despite the comeback, Cardinals squeezed out a win, 9-7.