A Blunt Departure

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A security guard for Governor Blunt shoved Kansas City Star reporters away from the governor's van yesterday. Blunt was leaving a VFW medal ceremony in downtown Kansas City when reporters caught up with him as he tried to leave for another veterans' ceremony in St. Joseph. The reporters began peppering Blunt with questions about his firing of staff lawyer Scott Eckersley. Eckersley says he was fired for challenging the Blunt administration's policy on deleting office e-mails. Blunt's office says Eckersley was fired because of poor work performance and for conducting personal business at work. Blunt told reporters that Eckersley was fired for cause. When the questions continued, a security guard shoved three reporters and the van drove away.