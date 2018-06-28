A Brighter Night Sky

And in less than 24 hours, it got a million times brighter.

You had a chance to see it Wednesday night at the Laws Observatory of the MU Physics building.

Astronomers think the comet broke up and exploded very far from the sun, which makes it visible for the naked eye.

"You have to know where to look, but once you've figured out where to look, you will see it," said Val Germann, Central Missouri Astronomical Association.

If you haven't seen the comet yet, experts say it will be up in the sky for about six more weeks.