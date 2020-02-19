A Brighter Tomorrow - Addiction

Addiction is a brain disease manifested by compulsive substance despite harmful consequences. People with addiction, also known as severe substance use disorder, have an intense focus on using certain substances such as alcohol or drugs, to the point where it takes over their life.

People with addictive disorders may be aware of it, but are unable to stop even if they want to. Addiction may cause additional health problems and even premature death. Addiction also has an increased likelihood of being accompanied by mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety.

Treatment options are available, and people can recover from addiction. Treatment may include hospitalization, sober houses, and outpatient programs.