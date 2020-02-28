A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety

3 days 13 hours 39 minutes ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
By: Hope Beitchman, KOMU 8 Producer
loading

Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type of mental disorder, affecting nearly 30% of adults at some point in their lives. However, women are more likely than men to have an anxiety disorder.  

There are several types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, specific phobias, agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder, and separation anxiety disorder. 

Anxiety disorders are treatable. The American Psychiatric Association says most patients respond to talk therapy and medications. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night. The summit offered residents a chance to learn... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:27:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot at Sam's... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
JEFFERSON CITY - The opioid crisis throughout the United States can not be solved overnight. However, Missouri lawmakers are taking... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:33:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

New bill will make adopting and training service dogs easier for vets
New bill will make adopting and training service dogs easier for vets
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a bill that would expand opportunities for veterans to... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:24:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Man charged with the murder in 1991 Russellville cold case
UPDATE: Man charged with the murder in 1991 Russellville cold case
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 3:24:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

How to tell if your kid is suffering from a mental illness
How to tell if your kid is suffering from a mental illness
(CNN) -- Children's lives may not be as hard as adults' lives, but sometimes their moodiness and sadness are more... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:34:08 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Coronavirus misinformation hurting local restaurants
Coronavirus misinformation hurting local restaurants
COLUMBIA – Business owners say fears stemming from misinformation about the coronavirus are causing their business to unfairly take a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:33:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Authorities to give updates in 1991 Russellville cold case
Authorities to give updates in 1991 Russellville cold case
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with a break... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:01:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Two charged in connection with Sedalia homicide
Two charged in connection with Sedalia homicide
SEDALIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against two men in connection with a February 22 shooting that left one man... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:29:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

MSHP asking for help in ongoing sexual assault investigation
MSHP asking for help in ongoing sexual assault investigation
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:52:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time janitor has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:13:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia wants to build more affordable homes
Columbia wants to build more affordable homes
COLUMBIA - Columbia is a college town full of apartments and townhouses, but it wants to start giving low-income families... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:30:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's
Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's
(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a multi-state E. coli outbreak they believe... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:51:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City
FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An FBI agent shot someone inside a central Kansas City apartment building Wednesday but few... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:41:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

State lawmakers looking to roll the dice on legalized sports betting
State lawmakers looking to roll the dice on legalized sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers are considering multiple bills that would legalize sports betting in the State of Missouri. Americans... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 8:10:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

State lawmakers clash over LGBTQ rights
State lawmakers clash over LGBTQ rights
JEFFERSON CITY - This week state lawmakers are focusing and fighting on bills about the inclusion of the LGTBQ community.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:53:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday morning on the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:34:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Missouri River towns bracing for more floods
Missouri River towns bracing for more floods
MOKANE - Mid-Missourians living near the Missouri River are preparing for another summer of floods. "I hear it's going... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:10:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 32°
2am 30°
3am 29°
4am 28°