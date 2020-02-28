A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety

Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type of mental disorder, affecting nearly 30% of adults at some point in their lives. However, women are more likely than men to have an anxiety disorder.

There are several types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, specific phobias, agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder, and separation anxiety disorder.

Anxiety disorders are treatable. The American Psychiatric Association says most patients respond to talk therapy and medications.