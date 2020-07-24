A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety

Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type of mental disorder, affecting nearly 30% of adults at some point in their lives. However, women are more likely than men to have an anxiety disorder.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Psychiatric Association took a poll that nearly half of all Americans are anxious about getting Coronavirus and 62% are worried about a loved one.

The APA describes anxiety as "an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts and physical changes like increased blood pressure."

According to the APA, to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder the fear or anixety must be out of proportion to the situation and hinder your ability to function.

There are several types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, specific phobias, agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder, and separation anxiety disorder.

Anxiety disorders are treatable. The American Psychiatric Association says most patients respond to talk therapy and medications.