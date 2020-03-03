A Brighter Tomorrow - Bipolar Disorder

According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable. Individuals with bipolar disorder can quickly swing between extremes of happiness to confusion. According to mental health professionals, a person with bipolar disorder will experience unusual changes in mood and energy that manifest in increased activity levels and impair the ability to function.

Bipolar disorders are treatable. The American Psychiatric Association suggests having regular sleep patterns and daily routines. Most people with bipolar disorders find relief from medication and psychotherapy.

Bipolar disorder can lead to addiction, anxiety and depression.

There are several different types of bipolar disorder, including Bipolar I, Bipolar II, and Cyclothymic disorder.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 4.4 percent of adults in the United States experience a bipolar disorder.