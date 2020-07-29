A Brighter Tomorrow - Bipolar Disorders

The American Psychiatric Association describes bipolar disorders as brain disorders that cause changes in a person's mood, energy and ability to function. These changes in emotional states are called mood episodes. The APA says people with bipolar disorders can have dramatic swings from euphoria to hopelessness and generally have periods of normal mood between these changes as well.

Bipolar disorders is a category that can be broken down into three different conditions. According to the APA, bipolar I is diagnosed when there is a manic episode, whereas those with bipolar II often have another mental illness such as anxiety or substance use disorder. The APA describes Cyclothymic disorder as a milder form of bipolar disorder involving mood swings.

Bipolar disorders can be treated with medication and talk therapy.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 4.4 percent of adults in the United States have a bipolar disorder.