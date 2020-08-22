A Brighter Tomorrow: Coping with school during COVID-19

17 hours 32 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 7:53:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in KOMU 8 Cares Interviews
By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA- Burrell Behavioral Health hosted a virtual Back to School event on Friday. 

The event was held on the Burrell facebook page. 

As parents and children are preparing for a new school year, it's common for anxiety to be heightened, especially during a pandemic.

"It is a kind of a mixed bag really, some kids are really excited about going back," said Jessica Obuchowski, director of youth services for Burrell Health. 

She says adults will be playing an important role in helping kids get through school. 

"Number one thing adults supports can do is give space for kids to talk about how they are feeling," said Obuchowski. 

She said checking in to see how kids are doing will also be important. 

Corri Flaker Fraser is a mom of two and she is trying to have conversations with her kids about how they're feeling each day.

Obuchowski also talked about having sensory objects for students in order to help them focus. 

Things like fidget spinners or stress balls. 

"Some kind of small object that you can move from one side of you to another," said Obuchowski. She mentioned coins as one example. 

This new school year is not just impacting students, but also parents. 

"Self care has been super important to me. It is easy to get sucked into the kids drama of the day," said Flaker Fraser. 

She is a massage therapist and says she does yoga with her kids as well as going for walks on trails as way to take care of herself and her kids. 

Burrell has a free 24/7 crisis hotline in the central region. The number is 800-395-2132. 

