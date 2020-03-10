can't cast struct to an array, key [CATEGORY_ID] is not a number

Live Blog: Missourians head to the polls
COLUMBIA - A competitive Democratic primary election is the big draw in Tuesday's election in Missouri. This live blog... More >>
40 minutes ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:56:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

CVS Pharmacy to acquire 110 Schnucks pharmacies
COLUMBIA - CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will be acquiring Schnuck Markets Inc.’s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, according to... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit against Jim Bakker show
JEFFERSON CITY - The office of Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has filed a law suit against the Jim Bakker... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Missouri governor cancels foreign trip over virus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Concerns about the new coronavirus have prompted Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to cancel a trip... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:58:53 AM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Missouri Democrats accuse Ashcroft of playing politics with primary results
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Democratic Party said it could be weeks until the total number of delegates each of the... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:52:00 AM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Local teacher finds new ways to fight germs in the classroom
HALLSVILLE - It's flu season and Mrs. Woods' third grade class at Hallsville Intermediate is getting creative to stop the... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune to drop live audiences over virus concerns
LOS ANGELES - Two of the longest-running game shows on television will start taping episodes without live studio audiences over... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:41:00 AM CDT March 10, 2020 in News

Brain scans could diagnose mental illnesses in children
A new study shows brain scans could identify risk for ADHD, depression and anxiety in children as young as seven... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 8:00:45 AM CDT March 10, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri Senate passes ban on marijuana-infused candy
JEFFERSON CITY— Missouri senators on Monday passed a wide-ranging bill that would ban marijuana-infused candy for medical use, an attempt... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 9:40:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Bernie Sanders talks differences with Biden
ST. LOUIS - Senator Bernie Sanders stopped in St. Louis on Monday just a day before Missourians will head to... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Attorney of family whose daughter has COVID-19 critiques state, county
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The attorney of the parents of the college student who tested positive for COVID-19 said the... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 8:58:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

Dr. Jill Biden visits Columbia before Missouri voters head to the polls
COLUMBIA - Dr. Jill Biden, former second lady of the United States, visited Columbia for a meet and greet event... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

Columbia police releases dashcam footage from deadly pursuit
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has released the dashcam footage from a deadly police pursuit in the early hours... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 6:34:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

The stock market dips and mid-Missouri gas gets cheaper
COLUMBIA - The stock market plummeted Monday morning. The market fell 7 percent as fears of contagion continued to spread... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 6:03:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

Bernie urges young voter turnout, party unity in St. Louis rally
ST. LOUIS - On stage in St. Louis, Bernie Sanders touted his supporters’ energy and his willingness to move past... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

CPS discusses COVID-19 preparation at Board of Education meeting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools shared a plan for a COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak in the event that it happens... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

Missouri voters prepare to head to polls ahead of primary
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the Missouri presidential primary election. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News

Dr. Jill Biden and Jason Kander visit Veterans Community Project
KANSAS CITY – Dr. Jill Biden is on a tour of Mid-Missouri today. And with the Biden’s military background, she... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 2:27:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020 in News
