A Brighter Tomorrow - Depression

The American Psychiatric Association defines depression as "a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act." One in 15 adults are diagnosed with depression each year. It most commonly appears during the late teens to mid-20s. Women are also more likely than men to experience depression.

Signs of depression include, but are not limited to, feelings of sadness, loss of interest in activities that once brought you joy, trouble sleeping or sleeping too much, change in appetite, or feeling worthless. The APA says symptoms must last at least two weeks to be diagnosed with depression.

According to the APA, depression is among the most treatable mental disorders. Treatments include medication, psychotherapy, and electroconvulsive therapy.

If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, the APA says the first step is to see your doctor or a psychiatrist. Mental health experts say there are several things that people can do to reduce symptoms. They suggest exercise, getting plenty of sleep, eating a healthy diet, and avoiding alcohol.