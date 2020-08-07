A Brighter Tomorrow - Eating Disorders

At the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, NBC news reported people with eating disorders were suffering due to social isolation.

The American Psychiatric Association describes eating disorders as an "illness where people experience severe disturbances in their eating behaviors and related thoughts and emotions." The APA also says people with eating disorders often obsess over with their weight and what they eat.

There are three types of eating disorders, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder.

Anorexia nervosa: Individuals believe they’re fat even when they’re dangerously thin and restrict their eating to the point of starvation.

Bulimia nervosa: Individuals eat excessive amounts of food, then purge by making themselves vomit or using laxatives.

Binge eating: Individuals have out-of-control eating patterns, but don’t purge.

Eating disorders are most common in women between the ages of 12 and 35. In many cases, the APA says eating disorders occur with other psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder or addiction.

People with eating disorders can get treatment and resume healthy eating habits and return to better emotional and physical health. However, without treatment, the APA says people with eating disorders can suffer from malnutrition, heart problems and other fatal conditions.