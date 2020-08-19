A Brighter Tomorrow - Peripartum Disorder

The American Psychiatric Association estimates one in seven women experience peripartum disorder during pregnancy or after childbirth.

Peripartum disorder is different than short-lasting baby blues that affect 70% of new moms.

Mental health experts say symptoms are different from person to person but can include difficulty in day-to-day function, guilt or fear, insomnia, crying, or thoughts of hurting oneself or the infant.

The APA says without treatment, children of moms with peripartum disorder are at a higher risk for cognitive, emotional, developmental and verbal deficits as well as impaired social skills. Treatment is available. A doctor would be able to recommend whether therapy, medication or both would be most beneficial.