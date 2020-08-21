A Brighter Tomorrow - Personality Disorders

One of the significant concerns for mental health patients during this pandemic is the effects of social isolation. A Harvard Medical School affiliate says the absence or loss of interpersonal connection is a key trigger of destabilization for those with borderline personality disorders.

Borderline personality disorder is just one type of disorder categorized as long-term behavior that differs significantly from what is expected.

The American Psychiatric Association says there are ten specific types of personality disorders. Experts say about 9 % of adults have at least one personality disorder in America. The organization defines personality as "the way of thinking, feeling and behaving that makes a person different from other people."

There are no medications to specifically treat these disorders, so different forms of psychotherapy are prescribed as treatment. The APA says -personality disorders can affect how a person thinks about themself and others, emotional response, trouble controlling your behavior and ways of relating to other people.

People with personality disorders often rely on their families to help with their recovery, which can be stressful for loved ones. Family members of an individual with a personality disorder might also benefit from talking with a mental health provider.