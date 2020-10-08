A Brighter Tomorrow: Rock Bridge students start weekly meditation group to cope with the pandemic

22 hours 28 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 2:09:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on numerous mental health challenges like depression from isolation and anxiety of the uncertain circumstances, but one group of students from Rock Bridge High School found an outlet to relieve stress. 

Vignesh Kumar is a senior at Rock Bridge High School. He started a weekly guided meditation session over Zoom for his friends and their families to help their mental health during a pandemic. 

"I thought this was the right time to bring [meditation] to my friends," Kumar said. "I was kind of scared in this belief that meditation is for hippies or this intense 'Guru' stuff, but the feedback has been really positive." 

Kumar was among the many students across the country that had their education drastically change in a short amount of time. He explained when the pandemic hit, many students like himself had a lot of fears about the unknown. 

"You know that one elementary school field trip you were looking forward to all year? But it kept raining and it kept getting pushed back until it eventually got cancelled. Well, that's how the end of the school year felt like," Kumar said. 

Despite the school year not shaping up to expectations, Kumar said the weekly meditation sessions have shown a light on the positive aspects. 

"I've started to have a greater appreciation for day to day things, like the little things," Kumar said. "When we dial it back and focus on the things we can control, like the meditation seminars, it makes the stress go away."

The group of about 15 Rock Bridge students meet over Zoom every Saturday at 3 p.m. The group first has a lesson about a healthy mental health practice to implement throughout the week followed by a guided relaxation session from Maire Estar. 

"We want these kids to relax and take their mind off of COVID and all the stress of the world right now," Estar said. "When you start focusing on your heart you hopefully get to see the bigger picture."

Meditation has proven multiple benefits for both physical and mental health. Nora Pushechnikova, a sophomore at Rock Bridge, explained since starting weekly meditation she's felt more productive during the pandemic. 

"I'm actually getting things done and not just sitting in my room all day," Pushechnikova said. "It's really improved my productivity."

While many think of meditation as sitting cross legged, palms up in a dark room, Kumar's Zoom sessions have shown anyone can meditate anywhere, and on any platform. 

"I used to think meditating would be people chanting in low voices but it's actually not like that at all," Rock Bridge senior Snowy Li said. "It's a very personal experience and I can choose to think about what I want and not focus on the stressful things going on."

Maire Estar meditates everyday, sometimes multiple times throughout the day. She explained these sessions are unlike anything she's seen in her life. 

"These kids give me hope for the future because they are the future," Estar said. "When I work with them in these meditation sessions and we reach a deeper level that I can confidently say they truly give me hope."

More News

Grid
List

Feds charge six men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Feds charge six men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
(CNN) -- Six men were charged Thursday in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to... More >>
28 minutes ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 12:08:39 PM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Second arrest made in the murder of Chance Davis
Second arrest made in the murder of Chance Davis
MEXICO- US Marshals Service arrested Sadiq J. Moore in Columbia Thursday, Oct. 8. Moore was arrested on a warrant from... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 News at Noon will air online and on ROKU Thursday and Friday due to the French Open.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Supporting your teen's mental health through COVID-19
Supporting your teen's mental health through COVID-19
(CNN) -- Less than a month into the academic year at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Alex, a 17-year-old high... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 10:07:01 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPD release name of fatal pedestrian crash victim over Labor Day weekend
CPD release name of fatal pedestrian crash victim over Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA- Columbia police identified Brian Sam, 43, of Columbia as the individual who was fatally struck on Interstate 70 over... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Trump says he won't participate in next debate after commission announces it will be virtual
Trump says he won't participate in next debate after commission announces it will be virtual
(CNN) - President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 7:41:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,505 cases in past 24 hours
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,505 cases in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 6:05:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 8
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 8
Parents, teachers react as CPS looks to gradually reopen Columbia Public Schools is looking to resume in-person... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 4:57:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia Disabilities Commission to discuss election accessibility
Columbia Disabilities Commission to discuss election accessibility
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Disabilities Commission plans to meet Thursday afternoon. It is the last time they meet before... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 Thursday, October 08, 2020 4:00:00 AM CDT October 08, 2020 in News

Governor Parson says again he will pardon St. Louis couple
Governor Parson says again he will pardon St. Louis couple
(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is repeating his pledge to pardon a St. Louis couple if they are convicted... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 9:45:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris
Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris
(AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are facing off in a debate that... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Local McDonald's honors police departments in mid-Missouri
Local McDonald's honors police departments in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA- McDonald's team members honored 54 police departments by delivering coffee, breakfast and coupons to local officers. McDonald's traditionally... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:33:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Jefferson City middle schools move to distance learning
Jefferson City middle schools move to distance learning
JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School District is moving to online learning for 6th-8th graders at Lewis and Clark Middle... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 7:19:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Southern Boone schedules game in Kansas due to rising COVID-19 cases
Southern Boone schedules game in Kansas due to rising COVID-19 cases
ASHLAND- The Southern Boone football team plays their next game at Tonganoxie High School this Saturday in Kansas at 2... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in Sports

Missouri Task Force 1 will assist with Hurricane Delta relief
Missouri Task Force 1 will assist with Hurricane Delta relief
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 will leave for the Gulf Coast region on Wednesday to assist with Hurricane... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Parents, teachers react as CPS looks to gradually reopen
Parents, teachers react as CPS looks to gradually reopen
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools is looking to resume in-person learning for the first time this school year. The proposed... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

Some JCPS online students forced back to in-person classes
Some JCPS online students forced back to in-person classes
JEFFERSON CITY - Some students enrolled in Jefferson City Public Schools' online learning option are being sent back to the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News

MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
MoDOT asks for community input on Interstate 70 bridges
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for public comment regarding the repairs to the two bridges... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 79°
2pm 80°
3pm 81°
4pm 81°