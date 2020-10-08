A Brighter Tomorrow: Rock Bridge students start weekly meditation group to cope with the pandemic

COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on numerous mental health challenges like depression from isolation and anxiety of the uncertain circumstances, but one group of students from Rock Bridge High School found an outlet to relieve stress.

Vignesh Kumar is a senior at Rock Bridge High School. He started a weekly guided meditation session over Zoom for his friends and their families to help their mental health during a pandemic.

"I thought this was the right time to bring [meditation] to my friends," Kumar said. "I was kind of scared in this belief that meditation is for hippies or this intense 'Guru' stuff, but the feedback has been really positive."

Kumar was among the many students across the country that had their education drastically change in a short amount of time. He explained when the pandemic hit, many students like himself had a lot of fears about the unknown.

"You know that one elementary school field trip you were looking forward to all year? But it kept raining and it kept getting pushed back until it eventually got cancelled. Well, that's how the end of the school year felt like," Kumar said.

Despite the school year not shaping up to expectations, Kumar said the weekly meditation sessions have shown a light on the positive aspects.

"I've started to have a greater appreciation for day to day things, like the little things," Kumar said. "When we dial it back and focus on the things we can control, like the meditation seminars, it makes the stress go away."

The group of about 15 Rock Bridge students meet over Zoom every Saturday at 3 p.m. The group first has a lesson about a healthy mental health practice to implement throughout the week followed by a guided relaxation session from Maire Estar.

"We want these kids to relax and take their mind off of COVID and all the stress of the world right now," Estar said. "When you start focusing on your heart you hopefully get to see the bigger picture."

Meditation has proven multiple benefits for both physical and mental health. Nora Pushechnikova, a sophomore at Rock Bridge, explained since starting weekly meditation she's felt more productive during the pandemic.

"I'm actually getting things done and not just sitting in my room all day," Pushechnikova said. "It's really improved my productivity."

While many think of meditation as sitting cross legged, palms up in a dark room, Kumar's Zoom sessions have shown anyone can meditate anywhere, and on any platform.

"I used to think meditating would be people chanting in low voices but it's actually not like that at all," Rock Bridge senior Snowy Li said. "It's a very personal experience and I can choose to think about what I want and not focus on the stressful things going on."

Maire Estar meditates everyday, sometimes multiple times throughout the day. She explained these sessions are unlike anything she's seen in her life.

"These kids give me hope for the future because they are the future," Estar said. "When I work with them in these meditation sessions and we reach a deeper level that I can confidently say they truly give me hope."