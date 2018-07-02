A Change is on the Way for Columbia Sign Ordinance

COLUMBIA- A new mobile advertising truck with rotating billboards violates the city's sign ordinance. City buses and several other commercial vehicles may also be in violation.

Columbia's sign ordinance prohibits portable signs (Sect. 23-2) also known as a "sign which is not designed or manufactured to be permanently anchored or affixed to the ground, building, or other structure."

Tiger Mobile Advertising is a new service that takes a mobile rotating message truck across popular areas around Columbia.

However, Columbia City Council approved a motion to redefine the ordinance so trucks like Tiger Mobile Advertising will be prohibited but other mobile advertising vehicles like city buses will be allowed.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will now write up a new ordinance and present it back to the city council for recommendation.

KOMU contacted the owner of Tiger Mobile Advertising but never received any call backs.