A Columbia classic is back up, running after shutting down due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA - The Heidelberg is back open for takeout and curbside pick up.

Richard Walls, the owner of the Heidelberg, said the one month closure has been long.

"I am just so excited to be back for my community," Walls said. "I didn't know if the community would be out, but it's day two and we have seen so many people."

The Heidelberg adapted its business model and completely closed the inside of the restaurant.

"We have seen so many different ways people drive up," Walls said. "We have seen like a drive-by method, or people will pull into one of the pick-up spaces on Ninth Street."

Walls said they are still serving the menu "take-out style." They also added new items and are serving alcoholic beverages to-go.

"Even though we have changed some ideas, we are still the same place," he said. "We are here for our community and our customers.